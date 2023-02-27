Burnley ‘want’ to strike summer transfer deal as defender heads out on loan

Burnley beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 over the weekend. Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Michael Obafemi were on the scoresheet.

The Clarets remain 12 points clear at the top of the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender heads out

Burnley defender Dane McCullough has been loaned out to non-league side Hyde United to get some experience under his belt. The left-back, who is 19-years-old, has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the season.

He made the move to Turf Moor in August 2020 from Portadown and is a Northern Ireland youth international. He has told Hyde’s website: “When the opportunity to come here on loan came up, it really appealed to me. I loved my time at Portadown getting experience and I’m enjoying the experience at Burnley but now it’s time to play mens football again.”

Left-back wanted again

Burnley ‘want’ to re-sign Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen this summer again for next term, as per a report by The Sun. The wing-back has been a hit with the Lancashire side since joining on a temporary basis following their relegation from the Premier League.