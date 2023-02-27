Burnley ‘want’ to strike summer transfer deal as defender heads out on loan
Latest Burnley news and rumours at the start of a new week
Burnley beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 over the weekend. Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Michael Obafemi were on the scoresheet.
The Clarets remain 12 points clear at the top of the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Defender heads out
Burnley defender Dane McCullough has been loaned out to non-league side Hyde United to get some experience under his belt. The left-back, who is 19-years-old, has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the season.
He made the move to Turf Moor in August 2020 from Portadown and is a Northern Ireland youth international. He has told Hyde’s website: “When the opportunity to come here on loan came up, it really appealed to me. I loved my time at Portadown getting experience and I’m enjoying the experience at Burnley but now it’s time to play mens football again.”
Left-back wanted again
Burnley ‘want’ to re-sign Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen this summer again for next term, as per a report by The Sun. The wing-back has been a hit with the Lancashire side since joining on a temporary basis following their relegation from the Premier League.
He has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since joining the London club as a youngster from PSV. The 20-year-old has also had spells away from Stamford Bridge at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City to get game time in the past.