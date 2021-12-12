Burnley 0, West Ham United 0: Clarets and Hammers share the spoils as Burnley move within two points of safety

Burnley moved to within two points of Watford after drawing at home with West Ham United.

Sunday, 12th December 2021, 3:56 pm

Matej Vydra has a shot on goal blocked by Issa Diop and Craig Dawson

In a game that lacked any real quality, both sides will be happy to share the spoils, here’s how the action unfolded.

Burnley v West Ham United

Last updated: Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:48

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 13:43

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor

No snow today, we’re good to go!

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 13:45

Today’s teams

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Wood, Rodriguez

Subs: Hennessey, Brownhill, Lennon, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Thomas

West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Benrahma, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice

Subs: Areola, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 13:56

Here come the teams!

Kick off is moments away.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:00

Kick off!

Manuel Lanzini gets the game underway. Burnley in their traditional claret and blue, with West Ham in an all darky navy away kit. Burnley shooting towards the Cricket Field stand in the first half.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:07

6 mins

From Dwight McNeil’s corner Chris Woods header is over the bar, first chance of the game.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:11

10 mins

Masuaku on the volley is just wide, wasn’t far off.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:16

16 mins

Lanzini effort from distance is high and wide, no where near.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:19

18 mins

Gudmundsson heads an Ashley Westwood corner wide, wouldn’t have counted though as the referee blew for a foul on Fabianski.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:22

21 mins

Just over twenty minutes gone, not an awful lot in it, neither side really creating much.

Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 14:27

25 mins

BIg save from Nick Pope to deny Issa Diop the opening goal, he gets a hand onto the powerful header and tips it round the post for a corner which comes to nothing.

