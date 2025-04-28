Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Burnley’s home form compare to their rivals across the Championship?

There were joyous scenes at Turf Moor last week as Burnley brought a successful end to their bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

Two goals from captain Josh Brownhill helped Scott Parker’s men claim a 2-1 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United that ensured the Clarets will end the season in the automatic promotion places and will take their place back amongst the elite of English football when the new season gets underway in August. The celebrations rolled on into Saturday’s visit to Queens Park Rangers as braces from Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento and a strike from Josh Cullen helped Parker’s side to a 5-0 demolition of the Hoops.

That win moved Burnley back to the top of the Championship table and they now have one more goal for their final game of the season - to claim the second tier title. As it stands, the Clarets are three points clear of Leeds United - although the Whites can move level on points ahead of the final round of fixtures if they see off play-off contenders Bristol City at Elland Road on Monday night.

Once that fixture is consigned to the history books, both sides will then focus on their final games of the season on a weekend that will decide this season’s Championship title winners. Leeds face an away day at a Plymouth Argyle side that need a win to keep their slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive. For Burnley, they will bring down the curtain on a remarkable season with a home game against Millwall, who will aim to claim all three points as they look to break into the Championship play-off places during the final 90 minutes of the season.

It is perhaps no surprise to discover the Clarets have one of the best home records in the Championship this season as Turf Moor has provided a solid foundation for the bid to return to the Premier League - but how does Burnley’s record compare to their other Championship rivals?

Which club has the best home form in the Championship this season?

West Ham are thought to be admirers of Josh Brownhill. | Getty Images

24th: Hull City -23 points 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday - 26 points 22nd: Cardiff City - 27 points 21st: Queens Park Rangers - 29 points 20th: Derby County - 31 points 19th: Preston North End - 33 points 18th: Stoke City - 33 points 17th: Plymouth Argyle - 34 points 16th: Luton Town - 34 points 15th: Swansea City - 35 points 14th: Norwich City - 35 points 13th: Oxford United - 38 points 12th: West Bromwich Albion - 38 points 11th: Watford - 39 points 10th: Middlesbrough - 39 points 9th: Portsmouth - 39 points 8th: Millwall - 40 points 7th: Blackburn Rovers - 40 points 6th: Coventry City - 42 points 5th: Sunderland - 43 points 4th: Bristol City - 45 points 3rd: Sheffield United - 48 points 2nd: Burnley - 48 points 1st: Leeds United - 55 points