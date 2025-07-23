The latest transfer talk from Turf Moor as Burnley prepare to return to the Premier League.

Burnley have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as they prepare for their return to the Premier League - and a new name has been linked with a move to Turf Moor as the Clarets look to make their eleventh signing since securing promotion back into the top flight.

The Clarets have lived up to Scott Parker’s prediction of a hectic close-season by enjoying what feels like a promising summer transfer window as the Clarets board have paid out over £60 million to make 10 permanent additions to their squad. Loan quartet Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming are all now permanent members of the Clarets ranks and they have been joined by the returning Jacob Bruun Larsen, winger Luom Tchaouna, goalkeeper Max Weiss and defensive trio Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe and Quilindschy Hartman.

Speaking as the transfer window opened for business last month, the Clarets boss said: "Yeah, it’s a big summer. A lot of work will be going on. There's little bits going on now. We'll plan accordingly and work out the best route to go now, which is a big challenge for us next year. But we're excited. Like I said to you, we're excited and enthusiastic about next year and what it brings and we're going to face the challenges, what we face, like we have this year really. So, we're looking forward to it.”

Links with other potential additions have been reported with regularity across the national press - although the Express understands former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is not a target after he confirmed his departure from the Magpies. Adding further depth to the Clarets midfield is believed to be high on the agenda for Parker and there have been reports suggesting Croatia Under-21 international Niko Jankovic is one possible target.

Croatian news outlet Sportske Jutarnji has claimed the Clarets are keen on the attacking midfielder - but will face competition from German clubs Werder Bremen and Nuremberg. The reports also states the 23-year-old, who has scored 24 goals and provided 14 assists in 107 appearances for HNK Rijeka, would command a fee approaching £3 million should any willing suitors be prepared to make a firm move for his services.

La Liga star speaks out over Clarets owners

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has agreed a takeover of Spanish side Espanyol (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The holding company of Burnley owner Alan Pace have already made a positive impression on Espanyol after they moved closer to securing a major shareholding in the La Liga outfit.

Reports in Spain have suggested an agreement is close as final negotiations take place with the RASTAR Group, the current owners of the Catalan club. Pace is said to have met the current management at Espanyol and has also held talks with several members of their squad and current midfielder Pol Lozano has revealed the Clarets owner made a favourable impression during a ‘very short, fairly informal chat’,

He told Sport: “I have a good feeling; he’s coming from managing a club in the Premier League, which is a very prestigious league. I think the management is going to be good. He hasn’t spoken to the squad, but the captains spoke with him. We had a chat here in Torremirona, and he gave me a good feeling, honestly. It was a very short, fairly informal chat. He didn’t tell us anything out of the ordinary, just that if we needed anything, we should tell him directly. Later on, things will be introduced.”