The latest news from Burnley as the Clarets prepare for their big return to the Premier League.

Burnley are said to be ‘monitoring replacements’ for Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford despite completing the signing of Karlsruhe goalkeeper Max Weiss during the summer transfer window.

England Under-21 stopper Trafford has been on the Magpies radar for a number of years after they initially monitored his progress during his time in the academy ranks at Manchester City and his stellar performances for the Clarets during their successful push for promotion into the Premier League has peaked their interest further. Widespread reports have suggested the clubs remain in talks over a possible agreement as the Magpies look to provide competition for former Burnley star Nick Pope.

Despite the signing of Weiss, former Manchester United and Sunderland scout Mick Brown believes Burnley will look to bring in a number one as a straight replacement for Trafford should he finalise a move to St James Park over the coming weeks.

He told Football Insider: “Burnley have got the situation with their goalkeeper. Everybody is expecting him to Newcastle, that’s going to happen at some stage because they’ve been working hard to bring him in. So Burnley have got to look in the market for a replacement. They’ve been looking at a number of options and scouts have been watching players.

“The one they’ve brought in already, I don’t think he’s going to be a replacement for Trafford. Scott Parker wants to bring somebody in to nail down that position, and then the other one can provide competition and come in when needed. So they’ve been monitoring replacements and I think they’ll make a move as soon as they do agree a deal for Trafford to move on.”

‘Incredible’ Burnley ‘bid’ surprises EFL pundit

Doumbia scored against Burnley during the game at Vicarage Road last season (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Don Goodman has expressed his surprise over reports Burnley have made a move for Watford forward Mamadou Doumbia.

Reports earlier this week suggested the Clarets had made a £10 million offer for the forward - but that had been knocked back by their former Championship rivals, who are determined to retain Doumbia’s services for at least another season as they look to push for promotion during the upcoming campaign.

However, The Express understands Burnley made no such offer for the youngster and that no talks have taken place between the two clubs. Goodman described news of the reported bid as ‘incredible’ and believes Doumbia is part of an exciting crop of attacking talent at his current club.

He told Football League World: "You have to say that Watford have shown incredible ambition in the transfer market so far. They have signed a lot of players, some young, exciting players from all over the world. For them to turn down £10 million for a young striker who has only started 12 Championship games in his career and only scored two goals is incredible really.

"It's incredible that Burnley would bid £10 million for a young player who has literally started 12 games. Having said all of that, it is clear that Doumbia has enormous potential, and if I were a Watford fan and they do decide to keep him, I'd be pretty excited about their striking options for next season."