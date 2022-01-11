The Clarets are desperate for fresh faces to galvanise the squad, who are in a perilous position with 21 games to play, two points adrift of safety, with a game in hand over 17th place Watford, whose next two games are against Newcastle and the Clarets.

The squad are currently without talisman Maxwel Cornet, who is at the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, having netted six goals in 10 Premier League appearances.

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are on their way back to full fitness, while there are a number of Covid issues within the squad.

Bringing in more bodies could be the difference between survival or a return to the Championship, and chairman Alan Pace has said: “If we see something that we collectively feel is needed and wanted, we’re there”.

But boss Sean Dyche anticipates a tough window, as he said last week: “The rules are it has to align, the rules are there has to be finance, there has to be the right player, there has to be the right moment.

“It doesn’t change the rules whether you think it is a necessity or not, you know, the market is the market, I’ve been here long enough to know that.

“The only way you can change the rules is if you put a lot of money in, and I mean a lot of money.

“If you look at some of the super power teams, they can’t always get deals done in January because the money is so high, so we’ll see.”

However, Woan, who took charge of the side in the absence of Dyche, who tested positive for Covid last Tuesday, said: “I think every coach and manager, if you ask the question ‘would you like to add to the squad in January?’ they would say yes.

“We are no different, our recruitment team and ownership are working hard to do that.

“Obviously we want to strengthen.”

1. Man United plot huge Rice bid Manchester United are reportedly prepared to fork out £115 million for West Ham United sensation Declan Rice in the summer. (El Nacional) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Toffees set to make improved Longstaff bid Everton are reportedly expected to make an ‘improved offer’ to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff in January. (Daily Express) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Randolph move ‘in doubt’ Aston Villa’s swoop to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham United is in doubt. (talkSPORT) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Toon enter Dykes race Newcastle have joined Burnley in the battle to sign QPR forward Lyndon Dykes. (TeamTALK) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo Sales