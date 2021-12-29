And top-scorer Maxwel Cornet remains “touch and go” after almost four weeks out with a thigh problem.

Burnley have not played in almost three weeks, with Watford, Aston Villa and Everton requesting a postponement due to Covid issues, but the trip to Old Trafford looks like it will go ahead.

Dyche awaits the results of PCR testing on Tuesday, while he will make a late call on Cornet, who is available until after the game at Leeds on Sunday, before linking up with Ivory Coast for AFCON 2021.

Dyche said: “We’ve had a couple of covid situations as well as injuries.

“And we’re waiting on the testing for today to let us know tomorrow, but so far we’re pretty good.

“We’ve got the lateral flow tests, which are pretty good, and the PCR tests now, which science suggests is more spot on, and we’ll wait on news tomorrow.”

On the injury front, he added: “Barnesy is making good progress, and there are a few knocks, but we’re not too bad.

“Maxwel is touch and go, he’s close, back on the grass, but obviously we’ll have to make a judgement call after this period where he’s been out.

“Dale (Stephens) is back involved, but he’s been unfortunate, he had to step away, then he came back in, but he could do with a game really.

“Connor (Roberts) is making progress but is a while off after a real bad infection.”

