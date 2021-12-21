A league meeting was held from 1 p.m. on Monday to discuss the idea of a break, amid the growing number of games called off due to coronavirus.

Burnley’s last two fixtures have been postponed due to their opponents’ inability to raise a team.

Six of 10 Premier League games at the weekend were called off, and there ihad been speculation as to whether clubs would look to suspend the next round of games on Boxing Day, or the following fixtures, match day 20, as a “circuit-breaker”.

However, there was not the sufficient majority of at least 14 clubs to force through any motion for a break, although FA Cup third and fourth round replays have been scrapped.

