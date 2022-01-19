Burnley manager Sean Dyche has reiterated his faith in his current crop of strikers following Chris Wood’s move to Newcastle United.

Jay Rodriguez is currently the club’s only fully fit centre forward, with Matej Vydra battling on amid the need for a hernia operation, while Ashley Barnes is closing on a return after over two months out with a thigh problem.

And Dyche said: “It’s not the perfect scenario, but it is what it is.

“I do believe in people having the chance, and Woody has been one of the mainstays, but now he’s gone, it opens up the next window.

“We do want people to take on that challenge, and down the years I’ve believed in the players to do that, and I still believe in the players we’ve got here to take the challenge on.

“Vyds was meant to have a hernia operation and couldn’t because he had Covid, so that’s got to be replanned and he’s trying to soldier on, training and trying to make sure he’s okay.

“It’s his fitness and how long he can prolong that, but he will probably have to get that op done.

“Barnesy is going along well, but we knew when it happened it would be weeks, I did think it would be a longer period and that’s proved to be the case.

“He’s making some headway now but needs real training with us, games and stuff like that because it’s been a long time.

“Jay is a great servant to what it is, a fantastic pro, and we do believe in Jay.

“He’s been very unlucky this season with injuries and the timing of them, because he’d have played more football.

“We are at stretch, and Maxwel is away as well, he’s played more like a 10, but he’s been scoring for us.”

1. Spurs ‘haggling’ for Traore Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to make at least three signings this month as his side prepare to launch an assault on the top four. Spurs are also currently haggling over the £25m fee Wolves are demanding for Adama Traore. (Daily Star) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Palace willing to sell Benteke Crystal Palace are willing to sell Christian Benteke for £12m, with Burnley interested in signing the striker. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Albion chase Enciso Paraguayan side Club Libertad are ‘analysing’ an offer from Brighton for their teenage forward Julio César Enciso. (VERSUS) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Clarets enquire about Orsic Burnley have made contact with Dinamo Zagreb over Croatia international Mislav Oršić, with the midfielder valued at around £10m. His club are determined to keep hold of the 29-year-old this month, however. (Lancs Live) (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) Photo Sales