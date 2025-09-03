Burnley FC | Getty Images

The latest Burnley transfer news.

Burnley have confirmed the arrival of a new signing with young goalkeeper Oisin Cooney joining the club.

Cooney has joined from Finn Harp and the club has already confirmed he will be joining Andy Farrell’s U21s squad. It follows a successful trial spell and he has earned a contract until the summer of 2027 - with the club option of a further 12 months. This is his first professional contract.

Reacting to the move, he told the club website: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line. “The people make a football club really special and I got a great vibe as soon as I walked through the door here.

“Burnley has a great footballing culture and there’s an evident pathway through to the first team, so I’m really looking forward to getting started now.”

Cooney has senior experience with the Donegal-based side. He has also represented Republic of Ireland at various youth levels.

Meanwhile, the date & ticket details for Burnley’s Carabao Cup clash with Cardiff City has been confirmed. Ticket prices are; Adults - £15, Over 65s - £10, Under 21s - £10, Under 18s - £5. The date for the Clarets' Carabao Cup third round tie against Cardiff City has been confirmed as Tuesday 23rd September, KO 7:45pm. For more details click here:

