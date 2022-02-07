The 29-year-old has been able to get a full week’s training under his belt alongside his team-mates at Gawthorpe after finalising his switch from VfL Wolfsburg on deadline day.

Weghorst, a Dutch international, who scored 59 times in the Bundesliga, caught the eye in the build up to Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Watford, just as Maxwel Cornet had done on his arrival.

“Wout has fit in well, he’s only done a couple of sessions with us, but he’s made an impact and there’s a good presence about him, not just with his height,” confirmed the skipper.

“Hopefully he’ll hit the ground running and he can get us some goals.

“He’s a good player, an international player, he’s got that Dutch philosophy of how they play football, so there’s more to his game than just his 6ft 6in frame. Hopefully we can utilise that as well as getting the balls into the box for him.

“He’s a handful, a good quality player, he comes with a lot of experience as well. He’s a down to earth lad, which fits in well with our group. We’ll get to know him more as the weeks go by.

“Hopefully we can bed him in early and he can hit the ground running,” added Mee.

“We’ll have to see. It’s early days, he’s not played a game yet, so we’ll have to see how he does. We’ll get to know him a bit better.

“We’ve got a couple of other lads in there as well that might play alongside them so we’ll have to see.

“Hopefully they can create a good partnership, whoever plays alongside each other, because we need goals, that’s what we’ve been lacking, a bit of creativity.”

