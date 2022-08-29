Burnley transfer news: Clarets eye forward addition, Swansea City to sign midfielder

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley breezed past Wigan Athletic over the weekend to pick up the three points.

Vincent Kompany’s side won 5-1 at the DW Stadium after goals from Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill (x2), Nathan Tella and Samuel Bastien.

The Clarets are now 6th in the Championship table and have picked up nine points from their opening six matches.

They still have the chance to sign more players between now and the end of the transfer window.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news across the division...

BURNLEY EYE ANOTHER PREMIER LEAGUE ADDITION

Burnley are keen to land Aston Villa forward Caleb Chukwuemeka, who is also said to be wanted by some League One teams before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mail).

HULL CITY TO LAND PELKAS

Hull City haven’t stopped their ambitious recruitment drive just yet and are poised to sign Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas (Hull Live).

SWANSEA TO SIGN MIDFIELDER

Swansea City are hoping to complete a season-long loan deal for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle. The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game (BBC Sport).

HUDDERSFIELD TO BOLSTER ATTACK

Huddersfield Town have reached a full agreement to lure striker Tyreece Simpson to Yorkshire from League One side Ipswich Town (Football Insider).

AFC WIMBLEDON ACE WANTED

Watford and QPR are interested in AFC Wimbledon playmaker Ayoub Assal, with the youngster also on the radar of third tier promotion hopefuls Peterborough United (The Mirror).

BLACKBURN TO WIN TRANSFER RACE

Blackburn Rovers are expected to win the race for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg ahead of some league rivals. The defender spent last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Lancashire Telegraph).

READING CLOSE TO FREE AGENT

Reading are close to signing free agent midfielder Massimo Luongo. The Australian is available following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in late June (Daily Mail).

