BURNLEY AMONG CLUBS ‘LINKED’ WITH LIGUE 1 MIDFIELDER

Ian Maatsen has spoken out on his decision to join Burnley last summer, despite interest from the Premier League and Feyenoord. The Chelsea loanee has been brilliant this season, claiming eight goal contributions in 22 matches.

While the 20-year-old could have been shining in the top flight right now, he instead opted to play for the Clarets because of Vincent Kompany. The Belgian was appointed as their new manager a month prior to Maatsen’s arrival.

“I had read rumours on the internet that the club [Burnley] wanted me, but I didn’t know how serious that was,” he told Football Zone. “Suddenly I had Vincent Kompany on the phone, then you look up! To be honest, I didn’t know that he was a trainer from Burnley, but he immediately indicated that he saw it in me.

“He also told about his plan of action and vision of football. When such a legend calls you personally, it makes an impression. I immediately asked Chelsea if I was allowed to go and see Burnley. When I got there it immediately felt good, that’s why I made this choice.”

Here is today’s transfer news...

FORMER LILYWHITES FLOP 'SET' FOR VALENCIA MOVE

Former Preston North End forward Stephy Mavididi has caught the eye of Valencia over a potential move this month. The 24-year-old made only 10 appearances whilst on loan from Arsenal six years ago but has since gone onto play for Juventus and Montpellier. (Deepdale Digest)

MIDDLESBROUGH 'JOIN' RACE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP STAR

Middlesbrough have been named among the clubs keen on signing Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene. The winger has six goals this season and has attracted interest from the likes of Millwall, Swansea City and Club Brugge. (Voetbal Nieuws)

TERRIERS 'EYE' CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town are said to be considering a loan move for Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys this month. The defender made his debut for the Blues during their FA Cup defeat to Man City and the club have since received a number of enquiries about his availability, however they haven't decided whether to keep him or not. (The Chelsea Spot)

LATICS 'CONSIDER' SWOOP FOR WATFORD STARLET

Wigan Athletic are considering a move for Watford's Darrin Enahoro-Marcus, with the Hornets opening to allowing the defender to leave in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer and he won't be offered fresh terms. (Alan Nixon)

STOKE CITY 'LINING UP' BID FOR BESIKTAS ACE

Stoke City are interested in signing Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu following Josef Bursik's departure. Both Frankie Fielding and Jack Bonham are out of contract with the Championship club in the summer. (Football League World)

COVENTRY CITY 'NOT INTERESTED' IN WOLVES MAN

Coventry City's reported interest in Wolves' Connor Ronan has been shut down. Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are also said to be keen on snapping up the midfielder. (Coventry Live)

BURNLEY AMONG CLUBS ‘LINKED’ WITH LIGUE 1 MIDFIELDER

Burnley have joined Bournemouth and Watford in expressing an interest in Reims’ Marshall Munetsi. The 26-year-old has three goals in 16 matches this season. (Foot Mercato)

BLACKBURN ROVERS DEFENDER JOINS LEAGUE TWO CLUB