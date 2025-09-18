Burnley team and suspension news and key stats ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

The latest Burnley and Nottingham Forest news ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend.

Burnley will look to overcome recent setbacks when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets have lost three of their opening four matches of the campaign – notwithstanding the 2-1 EFL Cup win over Derby County – including the last two against Manchester United (3-2) and Liverpool (1-0). But Scott Parker’s side have been competitive upon their return to the top-flight, only falling to defeat in the last minute against both the Red Devils and the defending champions.

Burnley team news: Scott Parker reveals major Jacob Bruun Larsen boost

Maxime Esteves has urged Burnley not to sulk after those heartbreaking losses. Instead, they will look to take advantage of a three-game losing streak across all competitions from Forest, who are still adjusting to life after Nuno Espirito Santo’s exit.

And Burnley could be boosted by the return of influential winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, who has been back in training this week after missing the Liverpool defeat with a heel injury sustained on international duty with Denmark. Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni also missed the Liverpool defeat, but Parker has revealed ‘a couple’ of players are nearing a return to full fitness.

Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, however, will definitely be sidelined after picking up two yellow cards against the defending champions.

Three key stats behind Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Forest feel like a side there for the taking for Burnley, who have been desperately unlucky not to at least pick up a couple more points at the start of this season. Of course, it won’t be straightforward, with the Tricky Trees enjoying an excellent 2024/25 campaign and sitting a point above their hosts going into the weekend.

Here are three key stats to keep in mind going into what could be a close encounter:

Burnley took just one point from two Premier League meetings between these sides in 2023/24, though they did win 1-0 at the City Ground in the EFL Cup that campaign. Only three teams have a worse record than Burnley’s 1.8 goals conceded per game at the start of this season, but one of them is Forest (2.0). Both teams have scored in seven of the last nine competitive meetings between Burnley and Nottingham Forest, with the Clarets keeping the last two clean sheets in this fixture.

Michael Duff returns to the dugout

Burnley favourite Michael Duff is back in work after being appointed manager of League One strugglers Wycombe Wanderers. The former centre-back played 383 times for the Clarets between 2004 and 2016 before going on to forge a career in management. But the ex-Northern Ireland international had been out of work since being sacked by Huddersfield Town in March.

Now, Duff will return to the dugout, taking over at Wycombe following the sacking of Mike Dodds, who managed just five points from the opening eight games of the League One season. Elsewhere, Burnley chairman Alan Pace will take questions from Burnley fans at an upcoming event at Burnley College on Tuesday, October 21.

