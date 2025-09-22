Scott Parker | Getty Images

Burnley news round-up ahead of another busy week for Scott Parker’s side.

Burnley came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, taking them to four points from five games back in the Premier League so far.

The Clarets have provided plenty of optimism at the start of this season, beating Sunderland 2-0 at home before only losing to Manchester United and Liverpool deep into second-half stoppage time. It’s still going to be a long season for Scott Parker’s men, who have scored just five goals and have generated the Premier League’s lowest xG so far at 4.17, according to Whoscored.

Burnley still up against it despite promising Premier League start

Burnley’s promising performances and point against Nottingham Forest have unfortunately done little to improve their statistical chances of survival.

According to football statistics site Opta’s predicted final Premier League table, the Clarets will still finish 19th at the end of the season - with a 17.87% likelihood of taking that spot. If Burnley are to stay up, it may well be due to the efforts of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The 36-year-old arrived at Turf Moor from Newcastle United in the summer, and already, he’s made the second-most saves in the Premier League so far this season (18).

Seven of those stops came against Forest at the weekend, with the Slovakian instrumental in Burnley earning a point. Dubravka’s heroics earned high praise from Parker.

Equally, Parker has called upon Burnley’s fans to help their survival efforts this season, praising their support of the team after going behind in the second minute against Forest.

Burnley team news ahead of Cardiff City clash

For now, Burnley must turn their attention back to the EFL Cup as they host League One Cardiff City on Tuesday after beating Derby County 2-1 in the second round. Just as he did against Derby, Parker is expected to make a raft of changes against the Bluebirds.

Summer signing Axel Tuanzebe got 45 minutes against Derby and will hope for another fitness-boosting outing here. However, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts are among those who will be absent from the matchday squad through injury.

Check out full team news for Tuesday’s clash against Cardiff, who are fourth in League One.

Three key stats behind Burnley vs Cardiff City

Even if they change their entire starting line-up, Burnley will be strong favourites against a Cardiff side playing two divisions below them.

Here are three key stats to keep in mind ahead of the Turf Moor encounter:

Burnley are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Cardiff (W5, D4), who last tasted victory in this fixture way back in an October 2012 Championship clash. Yousef Salech is the only Cardiff player to score against Burnley in the last three meetings between these sides. The Dane has also scored twice in League One this season. Victory on Tuesday would see Burnley into the EFL Cup fourth round for the fifth time in the last six years, with last season’s second-round exit the only outlier during that time. By contrast, Cardiff haven’t made it past this point in any of their 13 attempts since reaching the final in 2011/12.

