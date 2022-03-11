The skipper limped off five minutes before the break in defeat to Leicester City at Turf Moor following a robust challenge with Foxes striker Patson Daka.

The 32-year-old didn’t make it back for the home loss to Chelsea, as Republic of Ireland defender continued to deputise alongside James Tarkowski, and Dyche confirmed that the game against Brentford will also come too soon for his captain.

“Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” he said. “The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock, a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.

“The good thing is that you can still keep up some form of fitness after the initial period on the grass, nowadays there are different ways around it. It’s just that situation if you get another knock then it damages it further.

“It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic. It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Spurs given fresh Traore hope Barcelona chief Joan Laporta admits his team could struggle to sign Wolves loanee Adama Traore on a permanent basis this summer, giving new hope to Tottenham over a deal. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

2. Gunners consider Richarlison move Arsenal are reportedly interested in raiding Everton for Richarlison ahead of the summer window, with Edu said to be a ‘huge fan’. (Planet Sport) Photo Sales

3. Man United plot Dembele swoop Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Camara future undecided Burnley-linked midfielder Panutche Camara is yet to commit his long-term future to Plymouth. (The News) Photo Sales