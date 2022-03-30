However, in a routine 3-0 victory against the Elephants, and Clarets teammate Maxwel Cornet, it was a frustrating night for Pope, who barely touched the ball, never mind had anything to do in terms of trying to keep it out of his net.

The Turf Moor star made it seven clean sheets in his eight caps, will have been frustrated by a lack of opportunity to showcase his quality.

Half his caps have come in ‘competitive’ games, but the first was effectively a dead rubber in Kazakhstan, with England already qualified for Euro 2020, before two games against San Marino and Albania in World Cup qualifying last March.

Later that week, in his third-successive start, Pope did play in a 2-1 win against Poland at Wembley, where England recovered from conceding an equaliser to take the points, but he has rarely been extended at international level.

Cornet, meanwhile, played in the number 10 role for Ivory Coast off Ajax striker Sebastien Haller, before reverting to left wing back after captain Serge Aurier collected his second yellow card before half-time, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Cornet had come on for the last six minutes against World Cup holders France in a 2-1 defeat in Marseille on Friday night.

