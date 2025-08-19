Premier League football returns to Turf Moor when Burnley host former Championship rivals Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley and Sunderland suffered contrasting fortunes when they made their return to the Premier League at the weekend.

For the Clarets, a visit to Tottenham Hotspur was always going to provide a severe test of their top flight credentials and despite enjoying some promising moments, a Richarlison brace and a Brennan Johnson strike condemned Scott Parker’s men to a 3-0 defeat against their manager’s former club.

After securing promotion via the Championship play-offs, Sunderland enjoyed a remarkable return to the elite as they cantered to a 3-0 home win against West Ham United. Despite the hectic summer transfer activity at the Stadium of Light, it was three players that were part of their promotion winning squad that did the damage as defender Dan Ballard and forward duo Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda all found the net to dispatch the Hammers.

A meeting of the newly promoted clubs is next on the agenda as the Black Cats visit Burnley as Turf Moor hosts its first Premier League game since the Clarets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the 2023/24 season. But how are Sunderland looking as they prepare for their first away game of a season that already appears to be offering so much hope for the men from the North East?

Black Cats club record signing praised by Man Utd legend

Sunderland have already broke their club transfer record on two occasions during the summer transfer window.

Promotion into the Premier League triggered a £20 million permanent deal for loan star Enzo Le Fee - but that new high was surpassed just weeks later when the Black Cats agreed a £30 million fee for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra. Despite being the subject of interest from Leeds United, Sunderland moved swiftly to secure a deal for the highly-rated midfielder and he has lived up to his promising reputation during pre-season.

The momentum gained continued into Saturday’s win against West Ham and Diarra earned major praise from Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney as he assessed his performance during his competitive debut for the Black Cats on the first Match of the Day of the new season. He said: “Diarra was a huge threat all game, his runs forward, his energy. There was a lot of energy about Sunderland in general all afternoon.”

Burnley and Sunderland relegation verdict delivered

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United will aim to buck the trend of newly promoted clubs suffering an immediate relegation back into the Championship.

Just 12 months ago, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City arrived in the top flight with high hopes but endured challenging seasons and dropped back into the second tier earlier this year. As a result, the Clarets, Black Cats and Whites have all been placed among the favourites for relegation this season and were the subject of a debate between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as they discussed who their tips for the drop this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville said: "I don't think Burnley will have enough. Daniel Farke and their owner said Leeds are going to sign players, so they could sign two or three and that could change my mind. Sunderland - I saw something that was beyond just passion, I saw a physicality, a quality to them, a strength. I thought that was a good performance. Maybe this could be the year for Wolves."

Carragher responded: "It's easy to put the three promoted teams there. I'm desperate for someone to stay up. I don't want to be talking about the three [promoted] teams going down. I think Leeds, because of Elland Road, [can stay up]. Am I convinced Wolves are getting relegated? Not really. I think the manager is top. They have lost some big players but the manager is a good manager.”

On West Ham, he added: "It wasn't a great end to last season, the team looks slow and old. The lack of legs in midfield really stood out [against Sunderland]. Against a promoted team, to get run over like that the way they did, lose the physical challenges, it's going to be tough."

Black Cats explore bid for Foxes winger

Sunderland have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League during the summer transfer window after spending around £142 million on 12 new additions to their squad in the aftermath of their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United in May.

Reports have suggested the Black Cats are not ready to bring an end to their revamping of their squad with recent speculation suggesting they are ‘exploring’ a move for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who has featured for the Foxes in their two Championship fixtures so far this season. However, BBC Sport have claimed Sunderland are concerned that a move ‘could prove too costly or difficult to complete’.