Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley are back in action tomorrow night in their penultimate match of the season.

The Clarets will travel to the Midlands as they face Aston Villa in a bid to climb back out of the relegation zone.

A win for Burnley tomorrow will see them move above Leeds United by two points, leaving them in the driving seat on the final day of the season.

The Lancashire club have won one of their previous meetings with Villa - a dramatic 3-2 victory last season, with goals from Ben Mee, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood.

1. Liverpool 'reach agreement' over Portugal youth star Liverpool have reportedly made an agreement with Porto for first refusal on signing midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 21-year-old - who has six goals and 14 assists in the league this season - is thought to have a release clause of £12.7 million. (Liverpool Echo)

2. Liverpool in pursuit of Toon target Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax's Antony, who remains a target for Newcastle and Manchester United. The winger has eight goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season. (Fichajes)

3. Leicester eye £14m deal for Nigeria international Leicester City are looking to sign Ademola Lookman permanently this summer in a deal worth £14 million. The winger is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and has eight goals this season. (Daily Mail)

4. West Ham could sell £28m man West Ham are reportedly ready to part ways with Nikola Vlasic this summer, a year after he joined the club for almost £30 million. The attacking midfielder has one goal in 19 league appearances this season. (The Mirror)