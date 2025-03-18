Burnley remain firmly in the race for promotion into the Premier League after Saturday’s win at Swansea City.

Connor Roberts has called on Burnley to remain calm on the Championship ‘rollercoaster’ as they look to claim an immediate return to the Premier League.

As it stands in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City, Scott Parker’s side are sat in third place in the Championship table and lie just two points behind second placed Sheffield United and leaders Leeds United, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers at the weekend. Burnley have provided a solid presence in the race for promotion after losing just two of their 38 league fixtures during the campaign and they have not emerged without a point from a game since a 1-0 loss at Millwall on the first weekend of November.

Such is their impressive league form, the main disappointments for the Clarets have come in the form of draws with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Portsmouth and Preston North End - although there was a sharp sting left by an FA Cup defeat at the hands of the latter of that trio last month. With the stakes increasingly high as the business end of the season lies ahead, Roberts called for calm as his side look to battle their way into the top two and ensure their Championship stay is limited to just a solitary season.

When asked if he enjoyed life at Turf Moor, the Wales international told The Express: “It fluctuates game to game, week to week to be honest. For example, Luton at the weekend was a fantastic day, sun was out, fans were there, they were in their numbers, my family were at the game and we managed to win the game and it was all brilliant. Then you come to the West Brom game, it’s a tougher game, cold, a result that didn't go our way - but that's the rollercoaster of life and that's the rollercoaster of the Championship especially.

“You have to not try and get on that rollercoaster, you have to try and stand back and just watch it unfold and put the input in there when it's needed. I'm looking forward to the run-in now and what will be, will be. Hopefully it's not play-offs but if it is, it is and we attack it the only way we know how. It's going to be exciting for everyone, not just Burnley fans and fans of other clubs but everyone as a whole because down the bottom, at the top, it's all to play for.”

Roberts has provided one of the more unique aspects of Burnley’s push for promotion after growing a moustache during the Clarets remarkable unbeaten run in the league - and the full-back revealed it is likely to remain in place as long as his side continue their strong form over the coming weeks.

He said: “When I initially started growing it, it was obviously while we were on an unbeaten run, we were winning all the time with it and stuff like that but now it's just there. I look weird without it now because I've had it for quite a long time. My wife likes it, my daughter doesn't. But yes, I'll just leave it there because it'll just look a lot worse if I shave it off I think, especially with the mullet and that now.”