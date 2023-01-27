Burnley have a break from Championship action this weekend. The Clarets face an FA Cup away trip to Portman Road to face League One side Ipswich Town.

Vincent Kompany’s men go into the game on the back of their 2-1 home win over West Brom last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker wanted elsewhere

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes is reportedly on the radar of fellow second tier club Swansea City, as per The Telegraph. The 33-year-old has been on the books at Turf Moor since 2014 and has scored 50 goals in 272 games in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit.

However, he is now being linked with a move away before the end of the transfer window next week. He has been a regular this term up top but has only managed to find the net twice in the league.

Loanee eyes permanent exit

Wout Weghorst already wants to make his switch to Manchester United permanent this summer. He made the shock loan transfer to Old Trafford earlier this month from Burnley after spending the first-half of this term with Besiktas in Turkey.