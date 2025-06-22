How does the value of the Burnley squad compare to their new Premier League rivals?

Burnley have already made a productive start to the summer transfer window as Scott Parker prepares his squad for their big return to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder enjoyed a remarkable first season in charge at Turf Moor as a combination of a record-breaking defensive record and an exciting attacking unit laid the foundations for a successful bid to return to the top flight just 12 months after suffering relegation. The Clarets may well have missed out on the Championship title on the final day on a long and challenging season - but securing an automatic promotion place has meant serious momentum has been carried into the summer.

The first part of the a two-part summer transfer window brought permanent deals for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, Millwall striker Zian Flemming and wing duo Marcus Edwards and Jaidon Anthony after the quartet played key roles in the bid for promotion. There have also been departures as veteran duo Nathan Redmond and Jonjo Shelvey both left the club after their contracts came to an end and defender CJ Egan-Riley has now joined French giants Marseille on a free transfer as his own deal ends later this month.

Further new additions are on the agenda for Parker and there have been links with a number of players from across Europe. The Clarets are believed to have stepped up their interest in Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman and a move for German goalkeeper Max Weiss is believed to be on the agenda despite Parker already boasting a strong keeping department containing Newcastle United target James Trafford, Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green.

With a number of new arrivals set to arrive before the transfer window comes to a close in the early days of September, we take a look at how the value of the current Burnley squad compares to their new Premier League rivals with the help of the experts at TransferMarkt.

Burnley’s squad value compared to new Premier League rivals

1. Manchester City - €1.32bn 2. Arsenal - €1.09bn 3. Chelsea - €1.06bn 4. Liverpool - €867.50m 5. Tottenham Hotspur - €766.10m 6. Newcastle United - €651.53m 7. Manchester United - €643.00m 8. Aston Villa - €592.00m 9. Brighton and Hove Albion - €555.70m 10. Nottingham Forest - €462.35m 11. Crystal Palace - €448.20m 12. Brentford - €414.08m 13. AFC Bournemouth - €410.10m 14. West Ham United - €400.30m 15. Wolverhampton Wanderers - €378.70m 16. Fulham - €351.35m 17. Everton - €349.55m 18. Leeds United - €211.20m 19. Burnley - €196.10m 20. Sunderland - €150.75m