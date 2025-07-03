The latest transfer talk from Burnley after the Clarets completed a deal for Lazio forward Luom Tchaouna.

Burnley and Sheffield United have ‘concrete interest’ in a move for Le Havre defender Étienne Kinkoué after he was reportedly told he can leave the French club this summer.

The Clarets have already enjoyed a successful summer in the transfer market after securing permanent deals for former loan signings Zian Flemming, Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards and Jaidon Anthony. Several new faces have also been added to Scott Parker’s squad in the form of Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe, Karlsruhe goalkeeper Max Weiss, Feyenoord full-back Quilindschy Hartman and Lazio forward Luom Tchaouna. Further new faces are said to be on the agenda and Le Havre defender Kinkoué is the latest name to be linked with a move to Turf Moor.

The once-capped France Under-21 international came through the academy system at Troyes before spending time in the youth setup with Inter and Olympiakos. A move back to France came during the summer of 2023 as Kinkoué joined Le Havre and he has gone on to rack up over a half century of appearances for the Ligue 1 club over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old centre back was a regular feature in the side that fought a successful battle against relegation from French football’s top tier last season - but he could now be allowed to depart the club as he enters into the final 12 months of his current contract at the Stade Oceane this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “French defender Étienne Kinkoué can leave Le Havre as current deal expires in June 2026. Price tag around €5m as player wants to take the next step and Le Havre need sales as Burnley, Sheffield Utd and FC Köln show concrete interest.”

New Premier League rivals could pip Clarets to Diouf deal

Étienne Kinkoué is not the only Ligue 1 star said to be on Burnley’s radar after the Clarets were credited with a strong interest in Lens midfielder Andy Diouf.

Reports in France had suggested the France Under-21 international was closing in on a move to Turf Moor - but a new update from L’Equipe has stated the deal is close to falling through after Diouf showed a preference to move to the Clarets new Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. Despite Burnley have a deal believed to be worth around £15m in place, Palace still remain keen after being given some encouragement Diouf would be open to a move to Selhurst Park.

Former Clarets star leaves Saudi club

Johann Berg Gudmundsson became a firm favourite with the Turf Moor faithful after making over 225 appearances during an eight-year stay with Burnley.

The 99-times capped Iceland international helped the Clarets to the Championship title in 2023 but was unable to help the club preserve their Premier League status during the following season. His time as a Claret came to a close last summer when the winger joined Saudi club Al-Orobah but he has now secured another move after joining UAE Pro League club Al Dhafra.

They posted on X: “In preparation for the new season, Al Dhafra Club strengthens its ranks with Iceland national team captain Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, coming from Saudi Arabia's Al-Orobah Club in a free transfer deal.”

