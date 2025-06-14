Burnley will face the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League once again next season.

Scott Parker inspired Burnley to promotion into the Premier League during a remarkable first season in charge at Turf Moor.

Just 12 months have passed since former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was tempted away by an offer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich weeks after his side had fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation into the Championship. The Turf Moor hierarchy turned to former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Parker as his successor and the new man in charge quickly oversaw a major rejig of the squad he inherited from the Belgian.

Solid defensive foundations were put in place and they helped produce a season where consistency and hard work became the hallmarks of a side that were never too far away from the automatic promotion race. The battle for the Championship title went to the final day of the season as Parker’s side were edged out by eventual champions Leeds United - but securing runners-up spot means the Clarets will face the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the top flight when the new season gets underway in August.

Bashir Humphreys will form part of the Burnley squad that will hope to rise to the Premier League challenge after the former Chelsea defender penned a permanent deal at Turf Moor after enjoying a successful season-long loan stint with the Clarets last season. The England Under-21 star has revealed his admiration for the work Parker has conducted during the campaign and revealed the buzzword that has helped inspire promotion into the Premier League.

He said: “I 100 per cent think the foundations are there. The buzzword of togetherness gets brought up a lot, but I think the gaffer has a big role in that. There was such a big turnover in the squad, so that [togetherness] is important. The gaffer has definitely contributed and gone out of his way to do certain things throughout the year. The way he speaks, quite honestly it probably is quite nice for the fans to see it because we see it on a day-to-day basis, we know how inspiring he is, so it’s nice for the fans to see it as well.”

Family feel

Burnley fans will be travelling the length and breadth of the country once again next season in the Premier League (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Humphreys also revealed the welcome he received from the Clarets faithful played a key role in his decision to make a permanent move to Turf Moor and expressed his determination to reward their loyalty by enjoying ‘a great year’ in the Premier League next season.

“The fans here are great,” said the defender.

“The first game I watched at Turf was the Cardiff game and that was when I wasn’t even signed. But I was like: ‘I’ve got to sign’. The atmosphere and energy. There’s a few moments I can recall in my head. Obviously I’ve been playing by the side so if I make a tackle or do something, I can hear that motivation. I can hear someone shouting: ‘come on Bash’ or something like that. They really spur you on.

“They’ve got really warm energy. Obviously Burnley is not a super huge place but a lot of the people that live here actually come to the games. The club’s got a real family feel and I’m happy that we all achieved what we wanted to achieve, now let’s go and have a great year next year.”

