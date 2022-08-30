Burnley reportedly swoop for Brentford forward to further boost attacking options

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford's Halil Dervisoglu (right) in action against Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson last season Picture: John Walton/PA

Burnley are reportedly signing Brentford attacker Halil Dervisoglu on loan.

The Clarets haven’t stopped their recruitment drive just yet with the transfer window shutting in a couple of days.

Vincent Kompany has brought in 13 new players this summer as the former Manchester City man looks to guide the Lancashire side back to the Premier League.

According to Turkish reporter Gokmen Ozcan, Burnley will be bringing in Dervisoglu to further boost their options in attack (see tweet below):

Down the pecking order at Brentford

Brentford swooped to sign the forward back in 2020 after he caught the eye playing in Holland for Sparta Rotterdam.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time with the London club and has played only 12 times for their first-team.

The Turkey international has been loaned out to FC Twente and Galatasaray over recent seasons to get game time under his belt.

Dervisoglu returned to Brentford at the end of the past campaign and trained with Thomas Frank’s side throughout pre-seaosn.

He then came off the bench on the opening day of the season away at Leicester City but is now being tipped with a departure into the Championship.

Hull City have been targeting him recently, as reported by Hull Live, but it appears he will be heading to Turf Moor.

Burnley are 6th in the league table after picking up nine points from their opening six league matches this term.