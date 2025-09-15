Burnley's new predicted final Premier League finish after late cruel Liverpool agony - gallery

Mark Carruthers
Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 15th Sep 2025
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST

Where are Burnley predicted to finish in the Premier League table according to stats experts Opta?

There was understandable disappointment and frustration around three quarters of Turf Moor as Burnley slipped to an agonising late defeat against Premier League title favourites Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

For the vast majority of a hard-fought contest, Scott Parker’s side had produced a display full of concentration, desire and fight to keep their big spending visitors at bay and appeared to be well on their way to what would have been an impressive point against the reigning champions.

With the clock slipping towards full-time, a handball by Clarets star Hannibal allowed Liverpool forward Mo Salah to fire home an injury-time penalty that handed all three points to his side.

The result means Burnley have won just one of their first four games of the Premier League season - but where are the Clarets predicted to finish in the league when the campaign comes to a close next May? We take a look at a table put together by the stats experts at Opta.

Average predicted points - 80.63

1. 1st: Liverpool

Average predicted points - 80.63 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 75.20

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Average predicted points - 75.20 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 66.36

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Average predicted points - 66.36 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 64.78

4. 4th: Chelsea

Average predicted points - 64.78 | Getty Images

