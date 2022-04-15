Dyche had brought in summer signing Connor Roberts for his first Premier League start of the season in January, for the goal-less draw at Arsenal, on the back of the 3-1 defeat at Leeds, and 2-1 FA Cup exit at home to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The Wales international played his part in four clean sheets in six games, as the Clarets rallied at the wrong end of the table, losing just one of eight.

However, after four-successive defeats, Roberts struggled up against Brazilian Richarlison in last Wednesday’s 3-2 win at home to Everton, with Lowton brought on to shore things up, as the Clarets claimed a late winner through Maxwel Cornet.

Dyche said on the night: “Connor was stretching his thigh, bit tactical as well as Lowts can sit in there a bit more with his experience. Not much in that, just try to keep it a bit more solid.”

But Lowton got the nod for a first start in three months at Carrow Road, as Dyche said: “I thought he (Lowton) did well and he has a bit more experience.

“Connor is learning as he goes in the Premier League – he’s had 11 appearances and I thought he had had a couple of quieter ones, and was finding it a bit tougher the other night against Everton.

“Lowts has been waiting, and I thought he delivered a good performance.”

