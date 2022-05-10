The Clarets suffered their first setback of the post Sean Dyche era on Saturday at the hands of Aston Villa, but had previously amassed 10 points from four games to climb out of the bottom three.

Burnley are still outside the relegation zone with three games of the season remaining courtesy of a far superior goal difference to Leeds United, who were beaten at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates.

“We’re in a great position compared to where we were a few weeks ago,” said the midfielder. “If we hadn’t got those wins, we’d be miles off it, we would have been so far off it.

“We’ve got games to play, and, yeah, we’re optimistic, we’re really hopeful we can finish the season well.

“We don’t want to waste that bit of momentum we had and take it into the next games.”

Jackson, who was nominated for the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award, will oversee another tricky assignment on Sunday as his side travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The squad will find out on Wednesday evening whether they’ll be heading down to North London still out of the danger zone with the Whites playing host to Chelsea at Elland Road.

Regardless of the outcome, however, Cork insists that they can’t rely on any favours and will instead have to look after themselves.

The 32-year-old said: “It’s tough not to watch their games and keep an eye on it, but if we don’t get the points, we go down, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s ultimately down to us whether we stay up or go down and we’ve got to get the points.”

