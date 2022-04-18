Burnley’s search for a new manager continues this week, with a number of high-profile names linked with the hot seat at Turf Moor.

The Clarets parted company with Sean Dyche on Friday after a largely successful stint that has seen the club remain in the top flight for the past six seasons.

Things have been more difficult this term, however, and Burnley currently find themselves in the bottom three with just seven games remaining.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham was overseen by centre-back Ben Mee and U23s chief Michael Jackson, but speculation is rife as to who will be drafted in to try and save the Clarets from relegation.