Burnley news: Clarets man attracting interest, QPR making transfer plans
Latest news from around the Championship
Burnley are back in action this weekend.
The Clarets have a trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City away.
Vincent Kompany’s side are currently 4th in the league table.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...
Burnley midfielder attracting interest
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, who has scored four goals so far this term, is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment (The Athletic).
Rotherham United managerial latest
Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be keen on the Rotherham United job, with Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner deciding to reject the Millers (Alan Biggs).
Sheffield United ace is a wanted man
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is on the radar of Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona (Jeunes Footeux).
QPR planning for January
QPR boss Michael Beale has said he wants to suss out the rest of the clubs in the Championship by playing them before deciding what he needs to do in the January transfer window (West London Sport).
Middlesbrough man returns
Middlesbrough midfielder Isaac Fletcher has returned to the Riverside Stadium following the expiration of his loan spell away at National League side Scunthorpe United (Official club website).
Stoke City teenager pens deal
Stoke City youngster Ethan Lowe, who is 17-years-old, has penned his first professional contract with the club (Official club website).
Sunderland defender’s injury latest
Sunderland defender Niall Huggins is making ‘progress’ on his road to recovery but isn’t expected back until after Christmas. He needs to get some U23s minutes first (Sunderland Echo).
Hull City eyeing permanent deal for winger
Hull City hope to sign Fenerbahce loan man Dimitrios Pelkas on a permanent deal when his contract with his parent club expires next summer. The Greece international has played twice for the Tigers so far (Hull Live).