Burnley have confirmed one of their brightest prospects has put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract after impressing in recent months.

Midfielder Oli Pimlott has stepped up from Under-18 to Under-21 level over the last 12 months and has caught the eye of academy coaching staff during that time. After featuring in the Clarets run to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup in 2024, Pimlott stepped into the Under-21s last season and his progression has now been rewarded with a two-year professional contract.

After securing his new deal, the youngster told the club website: “I’m over the moon. I’ve worked hard ever since I joined and it’s an honour to be given a professional contract. The coaches, staff and players are great and there’s a good bond within the squad. I love it here and I’m really happy. Over the last few months I settled into the U21s group quite well, and I feel comfortable at that level. I work hard on and off the pitch and hopefully I can continue to improve next season.”

Tottenham Hotspur will provide the opposition for Burnley as they return to the Premier League next month.

Scott Parker will take his current side to the home of his former employers on the opening weekend of the new campaign in what is sure to be a stern test of the Clarets credentials. Spurs, who are embarking on life under new manager Thomas Frank, have experienced a successful transfer window so far as the former Brentford boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Ange Postecoglou.

Loan deals for Lens defender Kevin Danso and Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel have been converted into permanent moves and a big money deal was secured for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus. Spurs have also brought in Japanese defender Kota Takai and they are now said to be one of a number of clubs keen on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott after he impressed during England’s successful Under-21s European Championship campaign.

Former scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “There’s no shortage of interest in Harvey Elliott. Newcastle and Tottenham are the latest names I’ve heard, both of them are going to test the waters and see what it would take to bring him in. They’ll speak to his agent and find out what he’s asking for and what Liverpool are going to want. Both clubs will know what he can do, they’ll know the pros and the cons, and they’ll weigh those up against his price tag before making a move.

“Then he’s got the likes of Brighton and a few clubs in Germany having a look at him too. I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player. These clubs will have been watching him with England’s Under-21s and after seeing the way he played in that side, they’re now prepared to make a move. He doesn’t have much of a place at Liverpool any more, so they’re ready to let him go. It could be one that drags on until late in the window, because he’s going to have to consider all of his options before making a final decision.”

