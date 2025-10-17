Burnley didn't cheap out in the summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley opened the chequebook in the summer in a bid to capitalise on their promotion and consolidate as a Premier League club.

The likes of Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Loum Tchaouna and Quilindschy Hartman arrived for sizable fees amid a spree that saw the Clarets sign no fewer than 14 players.

The results of that summer outlay have been mixed so far. On the one hand, Burnley are 18th with just one win and four points on the board from seven games. But equally, Scott Parker’s men have put in some very spirited performances, running some big sides close - including Liverpool and Manchester United, who only scored winning goals deep into stoppage time. Individually, there have been some major success stories, with Jaidon Anthony performing particularly well since making his loan from Bournemouth permanent, notching four goals and an assist in seven Premier League appearances.

There were also players who left Turf Moor, with James Trafford the most notable sale and one that went a long way toward helping balance the books. But where does Burnley’s net spend this summer rank among the rest of the Premier League? We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt figures to work that out.

Where does Burnley’s summer net spend rank in the Premier League?

Lesley Ugochukwu is Burnley’s record signing. | Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Arsenal - €283.20m loss Liverpool - €264.18m loss Manchester United - €176.50m loss Tottenham Hotspur - €169.10m loss Sunderland - €136.50m loss Everton - €125.75m loss Manchester City - €117.40m loss Newcastle United - €113.85m loss Nottingham Forest - €112.50m loss Leeds United - €105.70m loss Burnley - €93.65m loss West Ham United - €77.30m loss Fulham - €23.50m loss Wolverhampton Wanderers - €2.50m loss Chelsea - €4.09m profit Crystal Palace - €17.70m profit Aston Villa - €25.15m profit Brentford - €56.60m profit Brighton and Hove Albion - €73.01m profit AFC Bournemouth - €100.31m profit

Burnley were the sixth-highest-spending Premier League team outside of the supposed ‘big six’, parting with €93.65m (£81.4m) in the summer. The €28.7m (£24.9m) capture of Ugochukwu from Chelsea was their biggest outlay, with the midfielder also going down as the club’s all-time record signing. Fellow ex-Stamford Bridge star Armando Broja also cost over €20m, while they were two of six players the Clarets spent €10m or more to sign.

What next for Burnley?

Of course, the spending this season won’t stop there for Burnley. Depending on where they are in the table will dictate how much the Clarets spend in January, with there being every chance more major reinforcements are required to help in their bid to avoid the drop.

Burnley’s next two games after the international break could be defining in terms of their outlook in the relegation battle, as they first host fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United - just one place above them in the net spend table - before travelling to bottom-of-the-league Wolves, who made a loss of just €2.5m over the summer.