Burnley's surprising squad market value and how it compares to Premier League rivals

By CJ Smith
Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST
Burnley spent well in the summer after returning to the Premier League, but how did that affect the squad's market value?

Burnley have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League, with their 2-0 win over Leeds at the weekend lifting them back out of the bottom three.

The Clarets have taken seven points from eight games so far, sitting 17th and two points clear of Nottingham Forest directly below them. What’s more, Burnley’s performances have arguably deserved an even better return, with both Liverpool and Manchester United only beating them with last-minute penalties. Of course, Burnley’s summer outlay in the transfer market has in no small way helped them be competitive back in the top flight, with no fewer than 14 players coming through the door at Turf Moor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Record signing Lesley Ugochukwu and fellow summer acquisition Loum Tchaouna settled Saturday’s tie. But what did that transfer outlay do to Burnley’s squad market value and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

How does Burnley’s market value compare to Premier League rivals?

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor.placeholder image
Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

According to Transfermarkt, Burnley’s squad has an average player market value of €7.72m and an overall value of €247.15m. That’s up 38.2% from the €178.80m it was worth at the end of the 2024/25 Championship season, where the Clarets finished second on 100 points and just 16 goals conceded in 46 matches.

The most valuable player in Scott Parker’s squad is French centre-back Maxime Esteve at €24m, while veteran striker Ashley Barnes - who returned to action at the weekend - is the least valuable at €250k. Despite the work done on Burnley’s squad over the summer, it still has the lowest market value of any Premier League club, sitting below fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United (€316.10m) and Sunderland (€340m).

It’ll come as no shock to see Arsenal (€1.31bn), Manchester City (€1.21bn), Liverpool (€1.15bn) and Chelsea (€1.14bn) as the only four Premier League sides with squad market values over the €1bn mark, while Tottenham Hotspur are just below that figure with a value of €920.60m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. Arsenal - €1.31bn
  2. Man City - €1.21bn
  3. Liverpool - €1.15bn
  4. Chelsea - 1.14bn
  5. Tottenham - €920.60m
  6. Newcastle - €750.15m
  7. Man Utd - €730.20m
  8. Nottingham Forest - €644.40m
  9. Aston Villa - €546m
  10. Brighton - €520.60m
  11. Crystal Palace - €484.45m
  12. Bournemouth - €448.40m
  13. Brentford - €431.90m
  14. Everton - €414.60m
  15. West Ham - €400.80m
  16. Wolves - €376.60m
  17. Fulham - €374m
  18. Sunderland - €340m
  19. Leeds - €316.10m
  20. burnley">Burnley - €247.15

Who are Burnley’s most valuable players?

As mentioned, Esteve is Burnley’s most valuable player. However, he’s just one of three Clarets players worth over €20m, while a further six have market values in excess of €10m. Burnley’s most high-profile player is surely 96-time England international Kyle Walker, but his €3m market value is dictated largely by the fact he turned 35 years old in May.

  1. Maxime Esteve - €24m
  2. Florentino Luis - €22m
  3. Lesley Ugochukwu - €22m
  4. Loum Tchaouna - €15m
  5. Quilindschy Hartman - €14m
  6. Armando Broja - €14m
  7. Jaidon Anthony - €14m
  8. Hannibal - €12m
  9. Bashir Humphreys - €12m
  10. Marcus Edwards - €10m

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's Ashley Barnes makes long-awaited top flight return during Leeds win

Related topics:Premier LeagueKyle WalkerScott ParkerBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice