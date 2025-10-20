Burnley's surprising squad market value and how it compares to Premier League rivals
Burnley have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League, with their 2-0 win over Leeds at the weekend lifting them back out of the bottom three.
The Clarets have taken seven points from eight games so far, sitting 17th and two points clear of Nottingham Forest directly below them. What’s more, Burnley’s performances have arguably deserved an even better return, with both Liverpool and Manchester United only beating them with last-minute penalties. Of course, Burnley’s summer outlay in the transfer market has in no small way helped them be competitive back in the top flight, with no fewer than 14 players coming through the door at Turf Moor.
Record signing Lesley Ugochukwu and fellow summer acquisition Loum Tchaouna settled Saturday’s tie. But what did that transfer outlay do to Burnley’s squad market value and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?
How does Burnley’s market value compare to Premier League rivals?
According to Transfermarkt, Burnley’s squad has an average player market value of €7.72m and an overall value of €247.15m. That’s up 38.2% from the €178.80m it was worth at the end of the 2024/25 Championship season, where the Clarets finished second on 100 points and just 16 goals conceded in 46 matches.
The most valuable player in Scott Parker’s squad is French centre-back Maxime Esteve at €24m, while veteran striker Ashley Barnes - who returned to action at the weekend - is the least valuable at €250k. Despite the work done on Burnley’s squad over the summer, it still has the lowest market value of any Premier League club, sitting below fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United (€316.10m) and Sunderland (€340m).
It’ll come as no shock to see Arsenal (€1.31bn), Manchester City (€1.21bn), Liverpool (€1.15bn) and Chelsea (€1.14bn) as the only four Premier League sides with squad market values over the €1bn mark, while Tottenham Hotspur are just below that figure with a value of €920.60m.
- Arsenal - €1.31bn
- Man City - €1.21bn
- Liverpool - €1.15bn
- Chelsea - 1.14bn
- Tottenham - €920.60m
- Newcastle - €750.15m
- Man Utd - €730.20m
- Nottingham Forest - €644.40m
- Aston Villa - €546m
- Brighton - €520.60m
- Crystal Palace - €484.45m
- Bournemouth - €448.40m
- Brentford - €431.90m
- Everton - €414.60m
- West Ham - €400.80m
- Wolves - €376.60m
- Fulham - €374m
- Sunderland - €340m
- Leeds - €316.10m
- burnley">Burnley - €247.15
Who are Burnley’s most valuable players?
As mentioned, Esteve is Burnley’s most valuable player. However, he’s just one of three Clarets players worth over €20m, while a further six have market values in excess of €10m. Burnley’s most high-profile player is surely 96-time England international Kyle Walker, but his €3m market value is dictated largely by the fact he turned 35 years old in May.
- Maxime Esteve - €24m
- Florentino Luis - €22m
- Lesley Ugochukwu - €22m
- Loum Tchaouna - €15m
- Quilindschy Hartman - €14m
- Armando Broja - €14m
- Jaidon Anthony - €14m
- Hannibal - €12m
- Bashir Humphreys - €12m
- Marcus Edwards - €10m