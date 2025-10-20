Burnley's surprising squad market value and how it compares to Premier League rivals

Burnley spent well in the summer after returning to the Premier League, but how did that affect the squad's market value?

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League, with their 2-0 win over Leeds at the weekend lifting them back out of the bottom three.

The Clarets have taken seven points from eight games so far, sitting 17th and two points clear of Nottingham Forest directly below them. What’s more, Burnley’s performances have arguably deserved an even better return, with both Liverpool and Manchester United only beating them with last-minute penalties. Of course, Burnley’s summer outlay in the transfer market has in no small way helped them be competitive back in the top flight, with no fewer than 14 players coming through the door at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record signing Lesley Ugochukwu and fellow summer acquisition Loum Tchaouna settled Saturday’s tie. But what did that transfer outlay do to Burnley’s squad market value and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

How does Burnley’s market value compare to Premier League rivals?

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

According to Transfermarkt, Burnley’s squad has an average player market value of €7.72m and an overall value of €247.15m. That’s up 38.2% from the €178.80m it was worth at the end of the 2024/25 Championship season, where the Clarets finished second on 100 points and just 16 goals conceded in 46 matches.

The most valuable player in Scott Parker’s squad is French centre-back Maxime Esteve at €24m, while veteran striker Ashley Barnes - who returned to action at the weekend - is the least valuable at €250k. Despite the work done on Burnley’s squad over the summer, it still has the lowest market value of any Premier League club, sitting below fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United (€316.10m) and Sunderland (€340m).

It’ll come as no shock to see Arsenal (€1.31bn), Manchester City (€1.21bn), Liverpool (€1.15bn) and Chelsea (€1.14bn) as the only four Premier League sides with squad market values over the €1bn mark, while Tottenham Hotspur are just below that figure with a value of €920.60m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal - €1.31bn Man City - €1.21bn Liverpool - €1.15bn Chelsea - 1.14bn Tottenham - €920.60m Newcastle - €750.15m Man Utd - €730.20m Nottingham Forest - €644.40m Aston Villa - €546m Brighton - €520.60m Crystal Palace - €484.45m Bournemouth - €448.40m Brentford - €431.90m Everton - €414.60m West Ham - €400.80m Wolves - €376.60m Fulham - €374m Sunderland - €340m Leeds - €316.10m burnley">Burnley - €247.15

Who are Burnley’s most valuable players?

As mentioned, Esteve is Burnley’s most valuable player. However, he’s just one of three Clarets players worth over €20m, while a further six have market values in excess of €10m. Burnley’s most high-profile player is surely 96-time England international Kyle Walker, but his €3m market value is dictated largely by the fact he turned 35 years old in May.

Maxime Esteve - €24m Florentino Luis - €22m Lesley Ugochukwu - €22m Loum Tchaouna - €15m Quilindschy Hartman - €14m Armando Broja - €14m Jaidon Anthony - €14m Hannibal - €12m Bashir Humphreys - €12m Marcus Edwards - €10m