Burnley man ‘likely’ to leave and transfer ‘ruled out’

Burnley have had a busy month so far as they look to seal promotion back to the Premier League. The Clarets have until Tuesday to bring in any more players.

They drew 0-0 away at Ipswich Town over the weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender update

Burnley will not be signing Birmingham City defender Nico Gordon before the end of the transfer window, according to Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick on Twitter (see tweet below). The youngster has been linked with a late switch to Turf Moor.

Gordon, 20, has risen through the academy at St Andrew’s and has made 16 appearances for the Blues in all competitions so far in his career. It appears he will be sticking with John Eustace’s side until the end of this season.

Attacker could leave

Halil Dervisoglu is ‘likely’ to leave the Clarets before the deadline, as detailed in a report by Lancashire Live. The attacker is expected to be recalled by Brentford having struggled for opportunities in Lancashire since his summer switch.