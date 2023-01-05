Burnley are reportedly keen on Bristol City ace Antoine Semenyo. The Clarets are being linked with the striker with the January transfer window now open.

According to a report by Bristol Live, Vincent Kompany’s side are ‘interested’ in luring him to Turf Moor this month. Premier League side Bournemouth have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Semenyo, 22, was at the World Cup with the Ghana national team last month. He has scored five goals in 23 games in all competitions this term but is out of contract at the end of the season and his side risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in this winter.

He has been on the books at Bristol City for his whole career to date and rose up through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate. The London-born man has also had loan spells away at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland in the past.

Hull City loan decisions

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City loan pair Nathan Baxter and Harvey Vale are expected to return to their parent clubs Chelsea, whilst midfielder Xavier Simons will stay put in East Yorkshire, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City man eyed

Stoke City defender Aden Flint has emerged on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star. The centre-back had a loan spell with the Owls back in the 2020/21 season and is now being linked with a return to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town striker returns

Huddersfield Town have brought back striker Kyle Hudlin from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon. The Terriers have decided to recall the former Solihull Moors man after he scored twice for the Dons in League Two.