The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. | Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Who is predicted to win the Championship after Leeds United and Burnley secured promotion on Monday?

Burnley will be back in the Premier League next season after a 2-1 home win against Sheffield United secured promotion - but can they return to the top flight as champions of the Championship?

A brace from Josh Brownhill was enough to see off the Blades on a memorable day at Turf Moor as the Clarets ensured their second tier stay was limited to just a solitary season. Leeds United also secured their own promotion back into the Premier League as forward Joel Piroe stole the show with a four-goal salvo in their 6-0 demolition of Stoke City.

Although promotion is in the bag for both clubs, the Championship title is up for grabs as the final week of the season approaches. Burnley round off their away days for a remarkable campaign with a visit to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday before Millwall are the final visitors to Turf Moor this season seven days later. For Leeds, who currently top the table, a home clash with play-off contenders Bristol City comes on Monday night before their season ends with a visit to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday week. Both title contenders are level on points but it is the Whites that have the superior goal difference after they plundered their way to 89 goals throughout the season.

But who is predicted to come out on top in the title race with the final week of the season now lying ahead? We take a look at a predicted final Championship table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Who are predicted to win the Championship this season?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 45 points 23rd: Cardiff City - 45 points 22nd: Luton Town - 48 points 21st: Derby County - 49 points 20th: Hull City - 51 points 19th: Oxford United - 51 points 18th: Preston North End - 52 points 17th: Stoke City - 52 points 16th: Portsmouth - 54 points 15th: Queens Park Rangers - 55 points 14th: Norwich City - 56 points 13th: Watford - 59 points 12th: Sheffield Wednesday - 59 points 11th: Swansea City - 63 points 10th: West Bromwich Albion - 64 points 9th: Blackburn Rovers - 64 points 8th: Millwall - 65 points 7th: Middlesbrough - 66 points 6th: Coventry City - 69 points 5th: Bristol City - 70 points 4th: Sunderland - 79 points 3rd: Sheffield United - 90 points 2nd: Burnley - 98 points (35.22% title chance) 1st: Leeds United - 98 points (64.78% title chance)

What has Scott Parker said about winning promotion with Burnley?

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We deserve this moment to celebrate, they’ve earned every bit of this moment to relax and have a good night. We'll recover really quick. We'll enjoy tonight and then our full focus will go towards a tough game against QPR. I'm not going to even mention that. That's the last thing I want to mention tonight, because I've seen the sacrifice and the commitment every single one of these make. They need some air. They need some oxygen and they deserve it. But I'll get them back to where they need to be at the weekend.”