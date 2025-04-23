How much Burnley and Leeds United could earn from their Premier League promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley and Leeds United will be line for a major windfall when they take their place back in the Premier League next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dust has settled on the celebrations after Burnley confirmed their place in next season’s Premier League with a 2-1 home win against Sheffield United on Monday.

Two goals from Josh Brownhill were enough to see Scott Parker’s side over the line and ensure the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United midfielder had guided the Clarets back into the top tier at the first time of asking. There is still a lot to play for during the final week of the season as Burnley and Leeds United battle it out for the Championship title - but no matter what, both clubs will compete alongside the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United once again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The riches that come with competing with the elite of the English game have been widely reported in recent years and no matter where they should finish in their first season back in the Premier League, the Clarets look set for a sizeable increase in their income - but how much could be earned from promotion?

How have Burnley and Leeds United boosted Premier League clubs with their promotion?

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the two clubs were set to receive a combined £51m in Premier League parachute payments. However, that payment will no longer be made and will go back to Premier League clubs, meaning they will receive around £2.55m each.

How much could Burnley earn in the Premier League next season?

Burnley players celebrating promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets will see a major upturn in income when they take their place amongst English football’s elite next season. Based on this season’s figures, even a mid-table finish would earn Burnley north of £30m. Last season’s three promoted clubs have endured difficult seasons and it seems inevitable Ipswich Town will join Southampton and Leicester City in making an immediate return to the Championship this weekend. Despite that disappointment, the trio are set to receive a combined £17m in Premier League prize money. A further boost comes via the league’s lucrative television agreements with the likes of Sky, Amazon and TNT Sports. Payments to home clubs for hosting fixtures selected for live broadcast are believed to be worth around £800,000 per game - although that figure can change.

Based on this season’s figures, champions elect Liverpool will receive over £29m after 29 of their fixtures were broadcast live in the UK. At the other end of the scale, Ipswich have received over £9m after ten of their fixtures were shown live. Although that may seem modest, it is still an increase on the EFL’s broadcast agreement with Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much could Burnley earn in the Premier League next season?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: TV cameras before the Premier League match between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on August 13, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images) | Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Football365 have given an insight into how much current Premier League clubs could receive in total when merit payments, facility payments and equal share payments are made based on the 2023/24 season and although the figures for the current season are as yet unknown, they do give an indication of just how lucrative promotion will be for Burnley.

They have claimed current leaders Liverpool are set to net a total of £176.6m after Arne Slot enjoyed a remarkable first season at Anfield. Clubs currently in other top five places will earn between £173.7m and £161.4m. Even mid-table clubs like Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford will land over £136m and the bottom three, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are said to be set to earn a combined £333.6m.