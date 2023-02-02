Burnley remain five points clear at the top of the Championship. The Clarets have 2nd place Sheffield United chasing them down but are 17 points ahead of 3rd position Middlesbrough.

Vincent Kompany’s side are back in action this weekend against Norwich City away. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Summer target identified

Burnley will ‘target’ a permanent move for Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen if they are promoted to the Premier League, as detailed in a report by The Athletic. The Lancashire side have an option to buy the Dutchman should they get over the line this season.

The 20-year-old made the switch to Turf Moor in the summer and has turned into a shrewd addition. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals. The Holland youth international has also had stints at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City in the past.

Winger was eyed

Kompany’s side reportedly had a look at landing winger Jovane Cabral from Sporting Lisbon last month. Burnley were linked with him last summer and are believed to have tried again this winter, with Portuguese news outlet O Jogo claiming they ‘followed’ his situation.