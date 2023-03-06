Burnley favourite tipped for big move as league rivals ‘want’ Clarets man

Burnley drew 0-0 away at Blackpool at Bloomfield Road over the weekend. The Clarets are back in action this Saturday at home to Wigan Athletic.

Vincent Kompany’s side remain top of the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Boss hailed

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Kompany to become manager at the Etihad Stadium in the future. The 36-year-old, who spent 11 years with the Premier League side, has worked wonders at Burnley this season.

Guardiola has said, as per ESPN: “I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen.

“Sooner or later he will be the manager of Manchester City, when, I don’t know. But I am pretty sure. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes: work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.”

Defender eyed

Coventry City ‘want’ to sign Burnley defender Luke McNally on a permanent basis this summer, according to The Sun, and his price tag is said to be around £2million. The centre-back, who made the move to Turf Moor last year from Oxford United, struggled for game time during the first-half of this season and was allowed to leave on loan in January.