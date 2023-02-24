Burnley are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Huddersfield Town. The Clarets drew 1-1 last time out away at Millwall.

Vincent Kompany’s side are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender expected to join

Burnley are expected to seal a permanent deal for loan defender Jordan Beyer at the end of the season, assuming they get over the line into the Premier League. According to German news outlet the Rheinische Post, his parent club Borussia Monchengladbach do not think he will return to the Bundesliga this summer.

The Clarets swooped to land the Germany youth international after their relegation from the Premier League and he has since adapted well to life in England. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions and has helped the club rise to the summit of the second tier.

Attacker latest

Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu has struggled for game time since making the temporary switch to Turf Moor last year. The Turkey international was expected to head back to the Bees in the January transfer window but ended up staying put in Lancashire.