The current status of Burnley contracts as big calls lie in wait over the long-term future of several players.

Burnley’s immediate focus is on coming through their three-horse Championship title race with Leeds United and Sheffield United and securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Scott Parker has enjoyed a largely successful first season in charge at Turf Moor after the former Chelsea and England midfielder was named as successor to former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany when he was tempted away by an offer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer. Parker has put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from the Premier League legend and their progress has been built on solid foundations as Burnley now sit on the brink of breaking a longstanding defensive record.

Whether promotion into the top flight is secured or not, there are some pressing issues lying ahead as the Turf Moor hierarchy are facing some big calls over the future of several members of Parker’s squad. Although the focus remains on the push for promotion, we take a look at the current contract status around the Clarets ranks and assess which decisions should be prioritised with the help of TransferMarkt.

The immediate contract calls lying ahead for Burnley

As it stands, six current members of Scott Parker’s squad are out of contract this summer and will leaving Turf Moor on a free transfer unless new deals can be agreed. The most pressing issue is the future of captain Josh Brownhill, who is now in the final three months of his current contract and has revealed his current focus is solely on earning promotion back into the Premier League, rather than his future.

Speaking to The Express last month, the Clarets skipper said: “It's an important season for us all and we've got one goal: to get promoted out of this league and that's my full focus. After that, we'll decide. I think there's a lot of other factors. It's not just that factor, there's a lot of other things that go into it. But yes, our goal is to get promoted and we'll sort it from there.”

Defender CJ Egan-Riley is also out of contract this summer and there have been reports West Ham United are keen on the defender. However, the former Manchester City academy product has made positive noises about wanting to remain at Turf Moor. Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire in February, he said: "Of course I would like to stay. I'm loving my football at the moment. This season has really opened my eyes to Burnley. Before this season I had had a tough time and I probably didn't feel that way towards the club, but this season has really opened my eyes to it and I now have a real strong connection to the club and I'm enjoying my football."

A decision will need to be made over a permanent move for on-loan winger Marcus Edwards, who will enter the final 12 months of his current deal with parent club Sporting CP and experienced trio Ashley Barnes, Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond will also see their Clarets deals come to an end this summer.

Duo set to enter the final year of their Burnley contracts

Apart from those mentioned above, the contract situation at Turf Moor looks surprisingly healthy. Just two current members of Parker’s squad will enter the final year of their contracts this summer and although that puts them at risk of being snapped up in cut-price deals or negotiating pre-contract agreements with clubs outside of England from January onwards, the Clarets appear to be relaxed about the situation. They are goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and midfielder Josh Laurent. The latter of the duo has been a regular in Parker’s starting eleven this season and it would make sense to prioritise talks with the Stoke City man. Hladky has made just one Championship appearance this season - although his situation could change if Newcastle United follow up their reported interest in Clarets number one James Trafford.

When do the contracts of Burnley players come to an end?

2025: Ashley Barnes, Jonjo Shelvey, Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley

2025 (loans): Jaidon Anthony, Bashir Humphreys, Jeremy Sarmiento, Zian Flemming

2026: Vaclav Hladky, Josh Laurent, Darko Churlinov (currently on loan at Jagiellonia), Dara Costelloe (currently on loan at Northampton Town)

2027: Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Benson Manuel, Jordan Beyer, James Trafford, Etienne Green, Enock Agyei, Hjalmar Ekdal (currently on loan at Groningen), Han-Noah Massengo (currently on loan at Auxerre), Owen Dodgson (currently on loan at Burton Albion)

2028: Mike Tresor, Shurandy Sambo, Joe Worrall, Lyle Foster, Hannibal, Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Pires, Zeki Amdouni (currently on loan at Benfica), Andreas Hountondji (currently on loan at Standard Liege), Oluwaseun Adewumi (currently on loan at Dundee)

2029: Oliver Sonne, Jaydon Banel, Luca Koleosho, Maxime Esteve