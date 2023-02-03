Burnley ‘considered’ three ambitious striker targets as contract update emerges

Burnley return to Championship action this weekend as they look to keep their push for the title on track. The Clarets take on Norwich City away at Carrow Road.

Vincent Kompany’s side are five points clear of 2nd place Sheffield United at the top of the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Ambitious targets

Burnley had a look at some ambitious striking targets in the January transfer window before opting for Lyle Foster from Westerlo and Michael Obafemi. As detailed in a report by The Athletic, they ‘enquired’ about the availability of Coventry City hotshot Viktor Gyokeres and considered Antoine Semenyo at Bristol City before his Premier League switch to Bournemouth.

The Lancashire outfit are also said to have ‘considered’ Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge. However, he wanted to stay at the City Ground and fight for his place under Steve Cooper in the top flight.

Striker latest

The Clarets had no intention of selling Ashley Barnes this winter despite links with a move away from Turf Moor, as per Lancashire Live. He has more competition for his place up top following the attacking additions last month.