But the Premier League‘s longest-serving manager was reluctant to accept that the defeat was a ‘big blow’ for the Clarets.

The visitors, for the second time in three games, were just minutes away from pulling themselves out of the bottom three.

But, despite looking odds on for at least a point against the Bees, they were hit by Ivan Toney‘s late double in the capital.

“It’s just a reality, it’s not a big blow, we’ve still got 11 games to go,” he said. “It’s the reality of the Premier League, we know it well. There’s not a lot wrong with the performance; we were on the ascendency, creating chances, then we give away a really poor goal.

“There’s a big frustration. The marvel of a team performance is that when you can’t find that win, don’t lose! Today was that kind of feeling because it felt like we were in the ascendancy, we had a large part of the game, we kept them down to minimal chances for a home side.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Roma keen on Gbamin Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin could end up making a shock move to Roma amid question marks over his loan spell at CSKA Moscow. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Gunners keen on Coutinho Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Philippe Coutinho ‘s situation at Aston Villa with the view to hijacking a transfer. (Sport) Photo Sales

3. Worrall in demand West Ham United and Everton are reportedly set to battle it out for the services of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall in the summer. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Ostigard ‘wants to stay’ Genoa general manager Johannes Spors has insisted that Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leo Ostigard wants to stay at the club beyond his current loan deal. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales