Burnley will look to get their escape from relegation back on track this weekend as they face Tottenham Hotspur.

The Clarets had moved out of the bottom three following consecutive wins over Southampton, Wolves and Watford but fell to defeat against Aston Villa last time out.

While Burnley remain in 17th place, a win for Leeds United against Brighton this weekend could see the Lancashire club slip back into the danger zone.

Burnley snatched a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture thanks to a second half goal from Ben Mee - their first win against Spurs in six attempts.

1. Man City leading race for Portugal international Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in the league this season. (MEN)

2. Leicester ready to axe £30m attacker Leicester City are ready to offload Ayoze Perez this summer with the 28-year-old thought to be open to a return to Newcastle. The Foxes signed Perez for £30m from United in 2019. (Daily Mail)

3. Brentford confident of signing £12m England youth star Brentford are hopeful of winning the race to sign Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter this summer. Brighton, Wolves and Southampton are all interested in signing the forward. (Football League World)

4. Toffees trio could join Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Everton's Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Anthony Gordon. The trio have a total market value of around £80m. (The Telegraph)