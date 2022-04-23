While Pace continues the search for Sean Dyche’s replacement, Jackson has been in charge for the last two games – the 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday, and Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Southampton at Turf Moor.

Victory over Wolves on Sunday would lift the Clarets out of the bottom three, ahead of Everton’s trip across Stanley Park to face Liverpool at Anfield.

And Jackson said: “We’ve just spoken just now (with the chairman), and he just asked us to carry on for the game on Sunday.

“There’s a process going on in the background, so we just crack on and prepare for Sunday’s game.”

Asked what else Pace had said to him, Jackson added: “Not much really, our focus is taken up with preparing the team.

“That’s been the pure focus, and he’s just let us get on with it.

“He’s got his stuff going on in the background, so for us, it’s just been focusing on the football side of it.”

