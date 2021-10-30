Burnley 3, Brentford 0: Maxwel Cornet triples Burnley’s lead at Turf Moor
Burnley go in search of their first Premier League victory of the season this afternoon as they welcome Brentford to Turf Moor.
Follow our live updates as they happen below.
LIVE: Burnley v Brentford
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:50
HALF TIME
What a half that was! Burnley well in control and had it not been for the tightest of VAR calls they could easily be heading in four goals to the good.
Chris Wood tries his luck from distance and he’s not far off! Just over the bar.
Direct from the resulting Ashley Westwood corner Fernandez is forced to save, the ball falls to Ben Mee who heads over.
It should be four! Gudmundsson again guilty of wasting a good chance, he shoots well wide, on the follow up though Chris Wood forces a corner.
GOAL! Maxwel Cornet
He just loves a goal! It’s another beauty from the summer signing. Dwight McNeil picks out his run, he brings it down takes a couple of touches before unleashing an unstoppable drive from the edge of the area.
GOAL! Matt Lowton
Cornet plays the ball back to Taylor who takes a touch before crossing to the head of Matt Lowton to double the Clarets lead.
Gudmundsson is free on goal, but his shot is well saved by Fernandez, should have been two.
Nick Pope gets down well to deny Ivan Toney after Sergi Canos drilled the ball across the box to him.
The game has cooled off a bit since that disallowed goal, Clarets were firing on all cylinders up until that point.
Tarkowski with some outstanding defending to block on the line after Onyeka shot inside the area from a Toney header across.