Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2: Clarets knocked out of FA Cup by Championship side
Burnley were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first attempt as a second half comeback from Huddersfield Town shocked the Clarets.
Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma scores his side's equalising goal
Jay Rodriguez had headed the Clarets into a first half lead, but goals from Koroma and Pearson sealed an early FA Cup exit for the Clarets.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:31
Full Time
Another miserable day for Burnley and their fans.
90 mins +1
Unbelievable miss from Tarkoswki, unmarked from a Westwood free kick, but somehow he heads over, he has to score.
Three minutes of added time.
GOAL! Pearson
Tarkowski does well to chest the ball out for a corner, but from the resulting kick Pearson heads home at the back post.
Tarkowski header from a Westwood corner is well wide.
Burnley sub: Dodgson replaces Stephens.
O’Brien forces a fine save from Pope, all Huddersfield at the moment.
GOAL! Koroma
Mistake from Lowton allows Taylor to break down the wing, he cross finds Koroma who has the simple task of slotting it home.
Thomas flashes an effort across the box, no Huddersfield players there.
Lennon blasts an effort well over the bar.
Another double Huddersfield sub, that’s all five now used.
Ward and Thomas replace Rhodes and Pipa.