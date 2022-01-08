Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2: Clarets knocked out of FA Cup by Championship side

Burnley were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first attempt as a second half comeback from Huddersfield Town shocked the Clarets.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:31 pm

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma scores his side's equalising goal

Jay Rodriguez had headed the Clarets into a first half lead, but goals from Koroma and Pearson sealed an early FA Cup exit for the Clarets.

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:31

Full Time

Another miserable day for Burnley and their fans.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:25

90 mins +1

Unbelievable miss from Tarkoswki, unmarked from a Westwood free kick, but somehow he heads over, he has to score.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:24

90 mins

Three minutes of added time.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:22

86 mins

GOAL! Pearson

Tarkowski does well to chest the ball out for a corner, but from the resulting kick Pearson heads home at the back post.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:17

83 mins

Tarkowski header from a Westwood corner is well wide.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:15

80 mins

Burnley sub: Dodgson replaces Stephens.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:10

75 mins

O’Brien forces a fine save from Pope, all Huddersfield at the moment.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:10

73 mins

GOAL! Koroma

Mistake from Lowton allows Taylor to break down the wing, he cross finds Koroma who has the simple task of slotting it home.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:04

70 mins

Thomas flashes an effort across the box, no Huddersfield players there.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:03

68 mins

Lennon blasts an effort well over the bar.

Another double Huddersfield sub, that’s all five now used.

Ward and Thomas replace Rhodes and Pipa.

