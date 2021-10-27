Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Lucas Moura heads Spurs into the lead at Turf Moor

Burnley will be on the lookout for League Cup revenge tonight as they welcome Spurs to Turf Moor.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:11 pm

The visitors cruelly knocked the Clarets out of the cup at the semi-final stage in 2009 despite a heroic fightback from Burnley.

Will Burnley get revenge tonight? Follow our live updates below.

LIVE: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated: Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:36

FULL TIME

Well that was...... dull. Burnley knocked out of the Carabao Cup by a Spurs side not that much better.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:35

90 mins +2

Son booked for timewasting over a corner.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:32

90 mins

Four minutes of added time.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:30

88 mins

Spurs sub: Joe Rodon replaces Lo Celso.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:29

87 mins

Erik Pieters chests down on the edge of the area and volleys well over the bar.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:27

85 mins

Cornet cross is expertly cut out by Sanchez with Barnes lurking.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:26

84 mins

Burnley have a shot! It’s a poor effort from the edge of the area, but it’s an effort none the less.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:21

79 mins

Ashley Barnes wants a penalty after jumping with Romero, nothing doing.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:16

74 mins

Burnley double sub: Maxwel Cornet and Aaron Lennon replace Gudmundsson and McNeil.

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:13

71 mins

Another big save from Nick Pope this time diving to his right to deny Moura from the edge of the area.

