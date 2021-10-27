Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Lucas Moura heads Spurs into the lead at Turf Moor
Burnley will be on the lookout for League Cup revenge tonight as they welcome Spurs to Turf Moor.
The visitors cruelly knocked the Clarets out of the cup at the semi-final stage in 2009 despite a heroic fightback from Burnley.
Will Burnley get revenge tonight? Follow our live updates below.
LIVE: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 21:36
FULL TIME
Well that was...... dull. Burnley knocked out of the Carabao Cup by a Spurs side not that much better.
90 mins +2
Son booked for timewasting over a corner.
Four minutes of added time.
Spurs sub: Joe Rodon replaces Lo Celso.
Erik Pieters chests down on the edge of the area and volleys well over the bar.
Cornet cross is expertly cut out by Sanchez with Barnes lurking.
Burnley have a shot! It’s a poor effort from the edge of the area, but it’s an effort none the less.
Ashley Barnes wants a penalty after jumping with Romero, nothing doing.
Burnley double sub: Maxwel Cornet and Aaron Lennon replace Gudmundsson and McNeil.
Another big save from Nick Pope this time diving to his right to deny Moura from the edge of the area.