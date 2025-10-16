Who will Burnley sign in the January transfer window according to AI?

Burnley return from the international break to battle it out in a pair of critical Premier League fixtures.

The Clarets have taken just four points from their opening seven games so far, while they’ve lost four of their last five. However, the points and position don’t tell the full story, with Scott Parker’s side putting in a number of promising performances and running some top sides - including Liverpool and Manchester United - very close.

Up next are key clashes at home to fellow newly-promoted side Leeds and away at bottom-of-the-table Wolves: two fixtures where positive results are vital. As we move into October, Burnley will also begin casting an eye on the January transfer window, identifying potential targets who can help in their bid to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Names will become clear soon enough, but for now, we’ve tasked Google’s Gemini AI chatbot with identifying some key targets the Clarets could sign to enhance their survival chances, as well as two players whose Turf Moor stays could come to an end.

Burnley incoming transfers; Adam Armstrong - Southampton

Adam Armstrong of Southampton. | Getty Images

Position: Striker

Striker Type of deal: Loan

Gemini: This would be an ambitious but targeted move. As a top striker for a promotion-chasing Championship side, Armstrong would not come easily. However, the player himself will be desperate for another crack at the Premier League and may push for the move. For Burnley, he offers a different skill set to Lyle Foster: he is a tireless runner who can press from the front and has the pace to get in behind defences. Southampton would demand a significant loan fee and likely a non-negotiable obligation-to-buy clause if Burnley secure survival, making it a calculated financial gamble for both clubs.

Alex Scott - Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. | Getty Images

Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Type of deal: Loan

Gemini: The connection to Scott Parker is the key. Having signed him for Bournemouth, Parker knows Scott's capabilities inside and out. The young midfielder may be struggling for consistent minutes and would relish the chance to be the main creative force in a team. He would provide the guile, work rate, and forward drive from central midfield that Burnley have sorely missed.

Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. | Getty Images

Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Type of deal: Loan

Gemini: Parker will want to reinforce his defence, and Chalobah fits the bill perfectly. By January 2026, he would plausibly be seeking more regular game time away from the intense competition at Chelsea. While he has profited from Levi Colwill’s early-season injury, the strong possibility of Chelsea signing another defender in the January window would put his place at risk and make him available for a loan. A versatile, strong, and composed defender, Chalobah would bring elite-level experience to Burnley’s backline.

Adama Traore - Fulham

Fulham winger Adama Traore. | Getty Images

Position: Winger

Winger Type of deal: Loan

Gemini: This is a high-risk, high-reward move for a team desperate for a spark. Traore offers a quality that is almost impossible to defend against: raw, explosive pace and power. He is the ultimate chaos agent, capable of breaking a defensive line and creating a chance out of nothing. A high-impact substitute at Fulham, he would be a guaranteed starter at Turf Moor. Scott Parker would gamble on his ability to harness Traore's unique threat on the counter-attack, providing a vital and unpredictable outlet that Burnley sorely lack.

Outgoing transfers; Hjalmar Ekdal

Hjalmar Ekdal in action for Burnley. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Gemini: As a full Sweden international, Ekdal is one of the club's most valuable and saleable assets. This would be a difficult but pragmatic decision to fund the entire January window. While a capable defender, Parker may want to bring in players with more direct Premier League experience (like Chalobah). A number of stable mid-table clubs would see him as a smart investment, allowing Burnley to cash in and reinvest across the squad.

Josh Laurent

Josh Laurent in action for Burnley. | Getty Images

Gemini: Laurent is a solid, reliable professional, but he may be seen as a player whose quality is more suited to the Championship. In a midfield that needs more creativity and defensive steel to survive, Parker might sacrifice Laurent to make room for a player like Alex Scott. He would command a decent fee from a top-end Championship side and his sale would free up a crucial wage bill and squad spot for an incoming loanee.