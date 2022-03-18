On a wet night in Yorkshire, the Clarets went down 3-1 in the FA Women’s National League North, with a late consolation goal from defender Olivia Wilson not enough to deny the hosts victory at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium.

On a sodden surface, Brighouse started the quicker and Cara Fields grabbed the opener on 14 minutes, converting from close range after an initial header from a set piece hit the post.

Millie Ravening had a shot headed over the bar by a Town defender, while Courtney Willis also saw a snapshot go over the bar, before the hosts doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark as Issy Dean tapped in from a yard out at the back post from a wide free kick.

Burnley FC Women in action at Brighouse

Clarets’ attacker Willis also sent a strike over the bar, as Burnley headed in two goals behind at the break.

In the second half, captain Lauren Bracewell reacted well to keep out a long-range free-kick from Dannielle Whitham, while Brighouse keeper Becky Flaherty’s attempted clearance rebounded off Thomas but struck the outside of the post.

Shortly after, Town’s Lucy Sowerby sealed three points for her side with a third goal as she took a long ball upfield and guided her strike off the post into the back of the net.